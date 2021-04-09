Sony Pictures’ Output Deal with Netflix Includes Marvel Projects and ‘Uncharted’

Sony Pictures and Netflix are partnering up with a multi-year, exclusive first-pay window licensing deal in the U.S. for theatrically released SPE feature films. The output deal is great news for Marvel fans with a Netflix subscription, with a sequel to “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse” and Jared Leto’s “Morbius” on the way.

The new deal, beginning with their 2022 film slate, expands Netflix’s pre-existing output deal with Sony Pictures Animation films, and will now include all SPE film labels and genres.

Under the deal, Netflix will obtain first-pay window rights to SPE titles following their theatrical and home entertainment windows. Tentpoles such as “Morbius,” “Uncharted,” “Where the Crawdads Sing,” and “Bullet Train” will be among the initial 2022 offerings. They will be followed by continued entries in Sony Pictures’ future slate of IPs, including follow-ups for the Jumanji and Bad Boys franchises. Netflix will also license rights to select titles from SPE’s vast movie library.

As part of the partnership, Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group will offer Netflix a first-look at any films it intends to make directly for streaming or decides later to license for streaming. Netflix has committed to making a number of those films over the course of the deal. Any such direct-to-streaming projects will be additive to SPE’s full theatrical film slate, which will continue at its current volume.

“Sony Pictures is a great partner, and we are thrilled to expand our relationship through this forward-thinking agreement,” said Scott Stuber, Head of Global Films at Netflix. “This not only allows us to bring their impressive slate of beloved film franchises and new IP to Netflix in the U.S., but it also establishes a new source of first-run films for Netflix movie lovers worldwide.”

“Netflix has been a terrific partner as we continue to expand our relationship,” said Keith Le Goy, President, Worldwide Distribution and Networks, Sony Pictures Entertainment. “At Sony Pictures, we produce some of the biggest blockbusters and the most creative, original films in the industry. This exciting agreement further demonstrates the importance of that content to our distribution partners as they grow their audiences and deliver the very best in entertainment.”

photo credit: sony pictures

