Disneyland’s ‘Avengers Campus’ to Open in June

Disneyland’s all-new Avengers Campus will open on June 4, 2021, at Disneyland Resort, inside Disney California Adventure Park. Superhero fans of all ages will have the chance to team up with the Avengers and their allies to live out their dreams and meet the iconic heroes.

“We are so excited to soon welcome our guests to Avengers Campus, our first land dedicated to Super Heroes,” said Ken Potrock, president, Disneyland Resort. “Here, our cast members will unite to help guests of all ages find their superpowers and create special memories.”

The Avengers Campus brings together the Marvel heroes, and they are looking for new recruits. Fans will find Spider-Man in the all-new WEB SLINGERS interactive escapade, as well as Black Panther, the Guardians of the Galaxy crew, Iron Man, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Doctor Strange, Black Widow, Black Panther, Thor, Captain America and Captain Marvel, and many other heroes and villains.

“When we set out to create these extraordinary Super Hero experiences across the globe, we designed a new Spider-Man attraction for Disney California Adventure park in an immersive land with amazing character experiences,” said Scot Drake, portfolio creative executive for Walt Disney Imagineering. “We also crafted an original story that ties all the experiences together in ways that are authentic to these characters. We worked side-by-side with teams that brought the Avengers films and comics to life to create a place that champions the next generation of heroes.”

“Avengers Campus will be a place where fans and guests can finally step into the universe they love, and stand alongside some of their favorite heroes,” said Dave Bushore, vice president of Franchise Creative & Marketing for Marvel Studios. “The optimism inherent in Avengers Campus captures the diversity, power and teamwork these extraordinary characters possess, and now they come together to unite people from all over the world under one guiding principle: We are stronger together.”

The fun history behind the space reads, “The doors to Avengers Campus welcome all Avengers, their allies, and new recruits. Tony Stark offered up the site, formerly one of his father’s Stark Industries complexes, as a place to train the next generation of Super Heroes. The story of the land unfolds with authentic detail as Avengers Campus is comprised of several heroic locations, each hosted by a different Avenger or their ally to share their unique powers, technology and knowledge with recruits. Optimistic and forward-looking, these represent galactic spaces, mystic places, modern architecture and sleek technology.”

Avengers Headquarters is at the heart of the land, an iconic building where guests may catch a glimpse of the Avengers springing into action ready to save the day. A shining Quinjet sits atop its roof as a beacon for the campus. Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure officially reopen to the public on April 30, 2021, with limited capacity.

Disney stated, “Because theme park capacity will be significantly limited to comply with governmental requirements and promote physical distancing, the Disneyland Resort will manage attendance through a new theme park reservation system that requires all guests to obtain a reservation for park entry in advance.”

To enter a park, both a park reservation and valid admission for the same park on the same date are required for guests ages 3 and up. Theme park reservations will be limited and subject to availability and, until further notice, only California residents may visit the parks, and in groups no larger than three households, in line with current state guidelines.

The company added, “The health and well-being of guests and cast members remain a top priority. Enhanced health and safety measures and operational changes will be in place at the theme parks based on guidance from health authorities and learnings from Disney parks around the world to promote physical distancing, enhanced cleanliness and reduced contact. Cast members throughout the resort will assist with questions, and guests may check Disneyland.com/update for current health and safety measures, including mandatory temperature screenings and required face coverings for guests ages 2 and older.”

