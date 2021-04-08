Amy Adams’ ‘Woman in the Window’ Teases its May Premiere on Netflix

The suspense-thriller “The Woman in the Window” has been stuck in a holding pattern since May 2020, when the film was pulled from the box office schedule because of the health crisis. Directed by Joe Wright, the film moved to Netflix earlier this year, and is finally set to debut on May 14th.

Amy Adams stars in the movie, alongside Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Julianne Moore. “The Woman in the Window” is based on A.J. Finn’s original novel, and fans of the genre can get another preview of the story thanks to Netflix’s latest trailer.

The video’s description on YouTube reads, “Anna Fox (Amy Adams) feels safest when she’s watching the world from behind her window. Until the Russell family moves in across the street, and she witnesses something unimaginable. The question is…what really happened?”

culture: ACM Awards Confirm 2021 Performers List

The summer box office is slowly starting to recover, with “Godzilla vs. Kong” bringing in over $32M last weekend while also releasing on HBO Max. This week, “Voyagers” is set to debut, a YA sci-fi thriller starring Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp, Fionn Whitehead, and Colin Farrell. “The Woman in the Window” will offer something new to stream next month if you are still avoiding theaters.

Fans of Adams saw her recently in “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” as Lois Lane, and she’s starring in “Dear Evan Hansen” in 2021 with Ben Platt, Julianne Moore, and Kaitlyn Dever. That musical-drama is expected to hit theaters in September, but the release date could change over the next few months.

Adams is also reprising her role as Giselle in Disney’s “Disenchanted,” alongside James Marsden, Patrick Dempsey, and Idina Menzel. A long-awaited sequel to the 2017 comedy “Enchanted,” the movie is still in pre-production and does not have a release date at this time.

photo credit: netflix

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter