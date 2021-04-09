‘Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete’ Plans 4K Release in June

Sony Pictures is releasing a 4K UHD version of “Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete” in June. The remastered version will release in 4K with HDR and Dolby Atmos support on June 8th, in both English and Japanese.

The studio’s synopsis reads, “Two years have passed since peace was won, and the ruins of Midgar stand as a testament to the sacrifices made to win that battle. But when a mysterious illness is linked to an insidious plot to resurrect an old enemy, Cloud must choose between the life of solitude he committed to or taking up the sword once more to save the planet he so loves.”

The studio added, “Featuring an extended director’s cut containing 26 minutes of explosive additional footage and over 1,000 revised scenes, Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete is a senses-shattering CGI sci-fi adventure you can’t afford to miss!”

The film is already a bestseller on Amazon’s Movie & TV lists, and you can order the movie and have it ready for release day right here on Amazon.

Directed by Tetsuya Nomura and Takeshi Nozue, the collection also includes “On the Way to a Smile Episode: Denzel,” “Reminiscence of Final Fantasy VII Original Story Digest,” “Reminiscence of Final Fantasy VII Compilation Story Digest,” and the “Legacy of Final Fantasy VII Featurette.”

Fans of the long-running franchise can rewatch the collection in glorious 4K if they have the right setup. Sony Pictures also started teasing “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” this week, so expect a full-length trailer sometime this month. Jason Reitman directed the new installment, which follows a single mom and her two kids after they arrive in a small town. The family starts to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

