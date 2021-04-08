Final Season of ‘The Bold Type’ Sets May Premiere

Freeform’s hit YA drama “The Bold Type” is gearing up for its farewell season, and the network confirmed that Season 5 will begin on May 26th.

The premiere is currently slated for 10 p.m. and will be available the next day on Hulu. If you miss it, you can stream it online, just avoid any spoilers on social media. Fans should also be happy to hear that Nikohl Boosheri is recurring as Adena El-Amin in the upcoming season, and Carson Kressley will guest star as himself in the season premiere.

culture: The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards Nominations

“The Bold Type” has been a hit for Freeform over the last four seasons, and stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Stephen Conrad Moore, and Melora Hardin. The series is executive produced by Wendy Straker Hauser, Matt McGuinness, David Bernad, Joanna Coles, Brian Madden, Ruben Fleischer, and Sandrine Gros d’Aillon, with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and The District, producing.

The next big YA drama set to premiere on the network is “Cruel Summer,” starring Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee and Brooklyn Sudano. The show is set to premiere on the network on April 20th.

The network’s description for the new drama reads, “A psychological thriller that follows two young women: Kate Wallis, the popular girl with a charmed life who one day goes missing, and Jeanette Turner, the nerdy wannabe who is accused of being connected to Kate’s disappearance. All signs point to Jeanette’s guilt, but is Kate really who she seems to be? Set over three summers and told through shifting points of view, the series challenges perception and follows how one girl can go from being a sweet outlier to the most despised person in America.”

photo credit: freeform

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter