Tom Holland to Star in Apple Anthology Series ‘The Crowded Room’

Apple announced a series order for “The Crowded Room,” a seasonal anthology series that Apple Studios and New Regency will produce. The new series has Academy Award winner Akiva Goldsman attached to write and executive produce, along with Tom Holland, who is also starring in the show’s first season. Holland recently starred in the Apple Original film “Cherry,” and will serve as executive producer alongside Goldsman.

The description reads, ‘The Crowded Room’ is a gripping anthology series that will explore the true and inspirational stories of those who have struggled and learned to successfully live with mental illness. The anthology’s 10-episode first season is a captivating thriller, inspired by the award-winning biography “The Minds of Billy Milligan” by Daniel Keyes. It tells the story of Billy Milligan (Holland), the first person ever acquitted of a crime because of multiple personality disorder (now known as dissociative identity disorder).”

“The Crowded Room” is a co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency. Goldsman will serve as executive producer through his Weed Road Productions banner. The series will also be executive produced by Alexandra Milchan for EMJAG Productions and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer.

The series joins the growing list of Apple Originals on the platform

