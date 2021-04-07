‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ Shares an Official Trailer for Fans

Netflix dropped an official trailer for “Jupiter’s Legacy,” which is launching on the platform in May. Steven S. DeKnight serves as showrunner and executive producer on the series adaptation, alongside fellow executive producers Mark Millar, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Dan McDermott, and Frank Quitely. DeKnight is also attached to write and direct the first episode, which is teased the first look trailer.

The show includes an impressive cast, including Josh Duhamel as Sheldon Sampson/The Utopian; alongside Ben Daniels as Walter Sampson/Brain-Wave, Leslie Bibb as Grace Sampson/Lady Liberty; and Elena Kampouris and Andrew Horton as Sheldon and Grace’s children Chloe and Brandon.

The video’s description on YouTube reads, “The first generation of superheroes have kept the world safe for nearly a century. Now their children must continue their legendary ideals. From the mind of Mark Millar, Jupiter’s Legacy is streaming only on Netflix May 7th, 2021.”

movies: ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Nears $300M with Record Debut

“Jupiter’s Legacy” is from Millarworld, a subsidiary of Netflix, run by Mark and Lucy Millar. Millarworld’s comic book franchises, like Wanted, Kingsman, Reborn, Empress, Kick-Ass, and Jupiter’s Legacy have fans around the world and have been adapted in features, games, and toys.

The promotional video marks the first official trailer that Netflix has released for the series, introducing the world and characters for everyone that didn’t read the original comics. If you are new to the story, you can read the official character descriptions below, as detailed by Netflix.

JOSH DUHAMEL is Sheldon Sampson.

Sheldon Sampson (The Utopian) is the storied leader of the superhero team The Union. But times have changed, and he doesn’t understand the world we live in anymore. Or his own family.

BEN DANIELS is Walter Sampson.

Walter Sampson (Brain-Wave) is Sheldon’s older brother. A man of vast intellect and cunning who, unlike Sheldon, isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty. Or bloody.

LESLIE BIBB is Grace Sampson.

Grace Sampson (Lady Liberty) is Sheldon’s wife and one of the most powerful heroes on the planet. She doesn’t always agree with Sheldon, but strives to balance his ideals with the reality of the modern, often violent, world they live in.

ELENA KAMPOURIS is Chloe Sampson.

Chloe Sampson is Grace and Sheldon’s daughter. Rejecting everything her parents stand for, Chloe has forged her own hedonistic path far away from them. A path that threatens to go against everything her parents have sworn to protect.

ANDREW HORTON is Brandon Sampson.

Brandon Sampson is Grace and Sheldon’s son. In training to assume the mantle of The Utopian and become the new leader of The Union, he struggles to live up to his father’s mythic legend.

MIKE WADE is Fitz Small.

Fitz Small (The Flare) is the heart and soul of The Union. Despite suffering injuries that ended his career as a superhero, he continues to be one of the most valued members of the team. And is often the only thing holding them together in the face of an increasingly hostile world.

MATT LANTER is George Hutchence.

George Hutchence (Skyfox) was Sheldon Sampson’s closest friend and ally before turning against him and the rest of his teammates in The Union. Now considered the greatest supervillain in the world, George plots his revenge on the teammates he believes betrayed him.

photo credit: netflix

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter