Joel McHale to Host ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Baking Competition Series

FOX announced “Crime Scene Kitchen” on Wednesday afternoon, an all-new baking competition series slated to premiere this summer.

Joel McHale will host the culinary guessing game, in which bakers are tasked with deciding what type of dessert was made when all that’s left are crumbs and clues. Contestants will have to recreate the recipe for celebrity judges, chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp, who will determine how closely their treats match the missing dessert. The series premiere is currently scheduled for May 26th, following the season finale of “The Masked Singer.”

“Crime Scene Kitchen is unlike any cooking show out there,” said Wade. “It’s a truly original format with amazing baking creations, a brilliant play-along guessing game for the whole family, and Joel at the center of it all, bringing hilarity at every turn. Just don’t watch it if you’re feeling hungry!”

“I’m deeply excited to be partnering with FOX and Fly on the Wall to host Crime Scene Kitchen,” added McHale. “Hosting a show where bakers try to figure out and then duplicate a dessert from just crumbs, crusty whisks and a soiled electric mixer, seems like a lot of fun and reminds me of college. Can’t wait. I’ve already picked out my apron. It’s leather.”

The description reads, “Can you walk into a kitchen and figure out what’s been baked solely by the ingredients and clues left behind? Each episode begins at the scene of the crime – a kitchen that was just used to make an amazing mouth-watering dessert that has since disappeared. The chef teams of two are challenged to scour the kitchen for clues and ingredients to figure out what was baked. Next, each team must duplicate the recipe based on their guess. To take the $100,000 prize, the competing dessert makers will need to prove they have the technical know-how, imagination and problem-solving skills needed to decode and re-create incredible desserts and cakes from across the world!”

photo credit: abc

