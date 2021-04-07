‘The Walking Dead’ Final Season to Begin in August

AMC’s “The Walking Dead” will start its slow march to the series finale on August 22nd. The network teased the premiere date with a new teaser that ran during the Season 10 finale this week. The show’s final, expanded season will start with eight new episodes, the first of a massive 24-episode story-arc that will bring the show to its end.

“Coming off of the six additional episodes for Season 10, which focused on smaller, character-driven stories, we’re excited to kick off Season 11 bigger than ever,” says Angela Kang, showrunner and executive producer of The Walking Dead. “The stakes will be high – we’ll see more zombies, tons of action, intriguing new stories, never-before-seen locations, and our groups together in one community for the first time, trying to rebuild what the Whisperers took from them.”

“The final chapter of The Walking Dead begins with eight action-packed episodes that will feature the massive scope and scale fans have come to expect from TWD Universe, and I’m thrilled to share that fans won’t have to wait long for these incredible new episodes to debut this summer,” adds Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of TWD Universe.

“The Walking Dead” topped the ratings chart during its run and broke numerous records over the last ten years. The drama series remained as the top series on basic cable for the 12th consecutive year, among A25-54 in L+3 viewing.

The show is based on the comic book series written by Robert Kirkman and published by Image Comics. “The Walking Dead” is produced by AMC Studios and executive produced by Gimple, Kang, Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Dave Alpert, Greg Nicotero, Joseph Incaprera and Denise Huth.

