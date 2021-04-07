‘Duncanville’ Scores Early Season 3 Renewal at FOX

The cast and crew of “Duncanville” will return to FOX for a third season. The network confirmed the Season 3 renewal ahead of the animated series’ Season 2 premiere next month.

The show comes from Emmy Award and Golden Globe winner Amy Poehler, and Emmy Award winners Mike and Julie Scully. The story follows a 15-year-old boy and his family and friends, all while living out his chaotic and ordinary life.

“Watching Amy bring her incredible talent to Duncanville both on and off the screen these past two seasons has been an amazing experience,” said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, FOX Entertainment. “Duncanville’s entire cast and crew, led by two of television’s best showrunners in Mike and Julie, continue to deliver a show that represents everything fans expect from our animated series; and I’m looking forward to another season of Duncanville’s to relive my teen years, thanks to one of the most irreverent comedies on the air.”

The long-awaited second season of “Duncanville” is scheduled to premiere with a special two-episode event on May 23rd. After the premiere, the series moves into its Monday time slot, following the debut of the all-new animated comedy “Housebroken” on May 31st.

The show’s description reads, “In the series, DUNCAN (Poehler) can see adulthood on the horizon: money, freedom, cars, girls…but the reality is more like: always being broke, driving with your mom sitting shotgun and babysitting your little sister. He’s not exceptional, but he has a wild imagination in which he’s never anything less than amazing. Poehler also voices Duncan’s mother, ANNIE, and Emmy Award winner Ty Burrell voices Duncan’s father, JACK. The series also features the voices of Emmy Award nominee Riki Lindhome as Duncan’s 12-year-old sister KIMBERLY; Emmy Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Rashida Jones as MIA, Duncan’s on-again, off-again crush; Grammy Award and Golden Globe Award nominee Wiz Khalifa as MR. MITCH, the universally loved teacher/guidance counselor, occasional gym coach, and school nurse; Joy Osmanski, who voices JING, Duncan’s six-year-old sister;, and Betsy Sodaro, Yassir Lester and Zach Cherry as his friends BEX, YANGZI, and WOLF, respectively.”

In the Season Two premiere, the Harris family takes its first vacation. The episode features “Parks and Recreation” stars Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Retta, and Nick Offerman making guest voice appearances. Other storylines in the new season include Duncan saying the one thing no kid should ever say to their dad, which shifts their power dynamic; Duncan and Kimberly being sent to therapy camp; Jing and Jack starting a child birthday band together, with Annie managing them; and Duncan racing stock cars.

