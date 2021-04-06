Busy Philipps and Sara Bareilles Gets ‘Girls5Eva’ Back Together in May

Peacock set a premiere date for the all-new original comedy series “Girls5EVA,” starring Grammy Award-winner and Tony and Emmy Award-nominated singer Sara Bareilles, Grammy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Renée Elise Goldsberry, Emmy winning “Saturday Night Live” mainstay Paula Pell, and New York Times Best-Selling author, actor, activist, writer and host Busy Philipps. The platform released an official trailer for the series on social media, telling fans that all eight episodes will release on May 6th.

The description reads, “When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90’s gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can‘t they also be Girls5eva?”

Meredith Scardino serves as creator and executive producer for the series. Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey (Little Stranger, Inc.), Robert Carlock (Bevel Gears), David Miner (3 Arts Entertainment), Eric Gurian (Little Stranger) also serve as executive producers. Girls5eva is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The trailer offers a mix of the upcoming songs and one-liners from the first season, and sets the stage for the ladies’ big comeback. If you missed the promotional trailer on Tuesday morning, you can watch the video below for a quick preview of the new episodes.

Peacock also set a premiere date for the Peacock Original Series, “Michael Phelps: Medals, Memories & More,” which will look back at the Olympic career of the record-breaking olympian. Over the course of his career, Phelps amassed 28 Olympic medals, 23 of them gold, and the new series highlights the wins, and the moments leading up to them.The three-part series is launching on Peacock on April 14th.

photo credit: peacock

