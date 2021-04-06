Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Detail First Netflix Project

Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, confirmed the first project from the Netflix and Archewell Productions partnership. The new series was created in partnership with The Invictus Games Foundation and Netflix, and will follow a group of competitors from around the globe, all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses on their road to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020.

The description reads, “The multi-episode series will join the competitors as they train, and along the way reveal powerful stories of resilience and hope. The series will also follow the organizers as they work to prepare for the Games, postponed until next Spring, and as they partner with each nation’s team to support their competitors over the coming year.”

“Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve. This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year. As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service,” said Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Co-Founder of Archewell Productions and Patron of The Invictus Games Foundation.

Dominic Reid, Chief Executive of the Invictus Games Foundation, added, “We’re very excited about the opportunity to shine the global spotlight of Netflix on the men and women that we work with, in order to ensure that even more people can be inspired by their determination and fortitude in working towards their recovery. This partnership will also bring in significant funding to the charity. We are extremely grateful to our Founding Patron for his continued efforts to support the military community, and for making this partnership happen.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Archewell Productions team are building an ambitious slate that reflects the values and causes they hold dear. From the moment I met them, it’s been clear that the Invictus Games hold a very special place in their hearts, and I couldn’t be happier that their first series for Netflix will showcase that for the world in a way never seen before,” said Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer, Netflix.

This series is Archewell Productions’ first with Netflix and this partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation aligns with Archewell Productions’ aim to produce programming that informs, elevates, and inspires. The Duke of Sussex will appear on camera and serve as Executive Producer on the series.

The Invictus Games Foundation is serving as an Executive Producer and this project will provide significant funding to the organization, supporting their work to continue engaging and empowering their community in the lead-up to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020. As part of that effort, their global community is being provided with access to support beyond the Games, including virtual sports activities to aid their recovery and preparation. The series will follow the Invictus competitors accessing this training, Invictus Endeavours, and other opportunities provided via their global platform, We Are Invictus.

photo credit: fox

