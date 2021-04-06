Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Without Remorse’ Shares Final Trailer

Prime Video dropped a final trailer for the war-drama “Without Remorse” ahead of the movie’s premiere on April 30th. Stefano Sollima directed the film, working from a script by Taylor Sheridan and Will Staples. Michael B. Jordan stars alongside Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lauren London, Brett Gelman, Jacob Scipio, Jack Kesy, Colman Domingo, Todd Lassance, Cam Gigandet, Luke Mitchell, and Guy Pearce.

With a premiere just a few weeks away, you can add the movie to your watchlist right here on Amazon.

The series description reads, “An elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, the explosive origin story of action hero John Clark – one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe. When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs. Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell), Kelly’s mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war. Torn between personal honor and loyalty to his country, Kelly must fight his enemies without remorse if he hopes to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy.”

Akiva Goldsman, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, and Michael B. Jordan produced the movie. Amazon released the trailer on social media to remind fans that movie releases at the end of the month. If you missed the promotional video on social media on Tuesday morning, you can catch the trailer below for a quick look at the cast and setting.

photo credit: prime video

