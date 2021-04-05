Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson to Star in ‘MINX’ Comedy Series

HBO Max announced a ten-episode order for the comedy “MINX” from Ellen Rapoport, Feigco Entertainment, and Lionsgate Television. Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson are set to star in the series, alongside Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano, and Oscar Montoya.

The description reads, “Set in 1970s Los Angeles, the series centers around an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher to create the first erotic magazine for women.”

Ellen Rapoport will serve as showrunner on the comedy and executive produce with Paul Feig, and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment. Rachel Lee Goldenberg directed and executive produced the pilot.

“I’m so grateful to Feigco, Lionsgate, and HBO Max for seeing the potential in this story from the first time I showed up in their offices with stacks of 70s porn magazines,” Rapoport said in a statement. “Making MINX with our ridiculously talented cast was a dream come true, and I’m just thrilled that I get to do it again.”

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max, added, “We are so excited about this series, which is fun, feminist, and wholly unique, and we couldn’t ask for a better cast or partners in Ellen, Rachel, Feigco, and Lionsgate.”

“We fell in love with Ellen’s trunkful of male nudie magazines and her amazing vision for this funny and liberating series the second we heard it and knew we needed a bold network partner to let us bring it to the screen as honestly as possible,” added Paul Feig. “So, we couldn’t be more thrilled to be back in business with HBO Max, with whom we‘ve been having such a great time on ‘Love Life.’ With our powerhouse cast and brilliant director, it’s MINX to the Max!”

