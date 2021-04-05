Lauren Oliver’s ‘Panic’ Series to Premiere on Prime Video in May

The upcoming series adaptation “PANIC” now has a premiere date and will release on Amazon Prime Video on May 28th. The hour-long, YA series comes from creator, executive producer, and writer Lauren Oliver, and fans will be able to binge through all ten episodes on launch day.

The cast includes Olivia Welch as “Heather Nill,” Mike Faist as “Dodge Mason,” Jessica Sula as “Natalie Williams,” Camron Jones as “Bishop Mason,” Ray Nicholson as “Ray Hall,” and Enrique Murciano as “Sheriff Cortez.”

If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find the novel right here on Amazon.

The official description reads, “Panic is a new Amazon Prime Video one-hour drama series, written and created by Lauren Oliver (based on her bestselling novel). It takes place in a small Texas town, where every summer the graduating seniors compete in a series of challenges, winner takes all, which they believe is their one and only chance to escape their circumstances and make their lives better. But this year, the rules have changed — the pot of money is larger than ever and the game has become even more dangerous. The players will come face to face with their deepest, darkest fears and be forced to decide how much they are willing to risk in order to win.”

Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Adam Schroeder serve as executive producers on the project, with Lynley Bird and Alyssa Altman serving as co-executive producers. Amazon Studios produces the series.

