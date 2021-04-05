Lifetime’s ‘Summer of Secrets’ Slate adds Annabeth Gish, Jana Kramer

The first annual Lifetime Summer of Secrets slate will include six new original movies, and the event is scheduled to start in June. Annabeth Gish, Warren Christie, Jana Kramer, Jennie Garth, Anwen O’Driscoll, Julie Benz, Sadie Calvano, Lauren Lee Smith, Marc Blucas, Linda Purl, and Patrick Duffy star in the collection, which will begin over Memorial Day weekend.

“Off the success of our Ripped from the Headlines slates, we are doubling down on what women love on Lifetime for our first annual Summer of Secrets slate,” said Amy Winter, EVP, and Head of Programming, Lifetime and LMN. “These stories captured our collective attention and are the perfect kick-off to the summer with the stranger than fiction moments and revealing secrets that had everyone talking.”

Lifetime announced the premiere dates and synopsis for each of the upcoming movies, and you can preview the slate below, as described by the network.

Soccer Mom Madam: June 6th

After a bitter breakup leaves her and her young children without any support, Anna (Jana Kramer) goes to work for her cousin at a massage parlour known for “happy endings.” As soon as she learns the ropes, Anna branches out on her own, establishing a high end New York escort service that matches beautiful young women with the wealthiest and most powerful men in the city. For years, she operates undetected, making millions while keeping the secret of her success hidden from her children and the other moms in her Westchester suburb. But when the FBI begins to investigate her, hoping to catch a big fish among her elite clientele, Anna’s days as a madam are numbered when her double life is revealed with devastating consequences.

The Ashley Reeves Story: June 12th

In 2006, 17-year-old Ashley Reeves (Anwen O’Driscoll) is left for dead in the woods following a brutal attack. After spending 30 horrific hours in the cold, gravely wounded, lying in the dirt, and paralyzed, the police find her alive. Her injuries are so severe that she must re-learn how to walk and talk. With no memory of what happened, she begins a long and painful recovery while searching her shattered memory to unlock the mystery of who did this to her. Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story is based on the extraordinary true story of an ordinary teenage girl who had to fight for her life three times; first in the woods, then in the hospital, and finally in court. Jennie Garth stars as Ashley’s mother, Michelle Reeves.

Secrets of a Gold Digger Killer: June 13th

Based on a true story, multimillionaire Steven Beard (Eli Gabay), a retired broadcasting executive, who fell hard for Celeste (Julie Benz), an attractive waitress who served him his nightly cocktail at the local country club in Austin, Texas. In 1995, the 70-year-old widow married the mother of teenage daughters and gave Celeste homes, cars, and more jewelry and designer clothes than she could ever wear. But it wasn’t enough for Celeste. After being admitted into a mental health facility for depression, Celeste met and seduced fellow patient Tracey Tarlton (Justine Warrington), convincing her that the only way they could be together would be to murder Steven. Knowing that she stood to inherit millions of dollars upon his death, the depth of Celeste’s lies, and betrayal knew no bounds until the truth was finally revealed by Tracey.

Secrets of a Marine’s Wife: June 19th

Secrets of a Marine’s Wife is based on the true story of 19-year-old Erin Corwin (Sadie Calvano), who was married to U.S. Marine Corporal Jon Corwin (Evan Roderick) and expecting her first child, when she suddenly went missing. Erin’s disappearance sparked a grueling search led by family, friends and local law enforcement in the extreme conditions of the Joshua Tree National Park until her body was found two months later at the bottom of an abandoned mineshaft. Suspicions mounted quickly in the tight knit Marine community, and residents began to wonder if the killer was one of their own. In their investigation, detectives uncover a friendship turned illicit relationship between Erin and her neighbor, Marine Christopher Lee (Andre Anthony), which consumed them both and called into question the paternity of Erin’s baby. Was this a motive for murder? Who was responsible? Investigators work to discover answers to these questions and to unmask who killed Erin Corwin.

Doomsday Mom: June 26th

Doomsday Mom is based on the true story of Lori Vallow (Lauren Lee Smith), who gained national attention when her children, JJ and Tylee, were reported missing from their Idaho home in the Fall of 2019. As investigators learned of Lori and her husband Chad Daybell’s (Marc Blucas) involvement in a doomsday-prepper group, a trail of mystery was revealed spanning five states and numerous questionable deaths, before the bodies of JJ and Tylee were found in the backyard of Chad’s home in June 2020. Linda Purl and Patrick Duffy also star.

The Summer of Secrets will start on Memorial Day, May 31st, with a double feature of movies, “A Party Gone Wrong,” followed by “The Secrets She Keeps.” Other movies in the slate include “Cradle Did Fall” on June 20th and “Picture Perfect Lies” on June 27th.

A Party Gone Wrong: May 31st

Inspired by a true story, A Party Gone Wrong follows April (Shellie Sterling) as she finds herself fighting for her life after attending a party with her best friend, Brittney (Kate Edmonds). After drinking too much, April stumbles into a suspicious ride share to take her home but quickly realizes the driver has other plans in mind: stealing her organs to sell them on the black market.

The Secrets She Keeps: May 31st

Despite her mother Diane’s (Zoe Cramond) disapproval, 16-year-old Amara (Emily Miceli) gets on a dating app with hopes to find a boyfriend. When she matches with Shane (Keller Fornes), everything is initially fantastic, but soon, Diane and Amara are being stalked and harassed. At first, they’re unsure who it could be, but when Diane digs a little deeper into Shane’s past, she discovers that he’s every mother’s nightmare – and she’ll have to use all her cunning and courage to save her daughter!

Cradle Did Fall: June 20th

Inspired by a shocking, true story ripped from the headlines, a woman poses as an infant photographer in order to befriend a young mother and steal her baby! Cradle Did Fall stars Kristen Robek and Ali Liebert. The film is distributed by Reel One Entertainment.

Picture Perfect Lies: June 27th

Rachel Collins (Megan Elizabeth Barker) is thriving and about to celebrate her sweet sixteenth birthday. But when a shocking murder at her party unravels a dark web of lies in her family, Rachel questions everything she’s ever known. She’s determined to find out the truth, even if the answers could be deadly. Picture Perfect Lies also stars Laurie Fortier and Matthew Pohlkamp. The film is distributed by Reel One Entertainment.

