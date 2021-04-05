‘Selena: The Series’ to Premiere Part Two in May

Netflix set a new date for Part-Two of “Selena: The Series.” The new episodes are now scheduled to premiere on May 4th, a little earlier than expected, giving fans something new to stream in a few weeks.

The series wrapped up its first season back in May and was quickly renewed for a second installment. The drama follows Selena Quintanilla as she pursues her dreams, and the story centers around the life-changing choices she and her family have to make as they navigate success, family, and music.

The first season sparked a renewed interest in Selena’s music. On Spotify, music streams from the artists jumped 260% during the launch of “Selena: The Series,” and overall listeners increased by 90% during the same period, reaching 5M monthly listeners on the platform. On Google, global search interest for Selena increased 1600% around the series’ launch according to Netflix, and in 2020, Selena was the third-most Googled woman in Latin or Spanish music worldwide.

Campanario Entertainment produced the first season, with six episodes. Jaime Dávila, Rico Martinez, Suzette Quintanilla, Simran A. Singh, and Moisés Zamora served as executive producers on the project, with Christian Serratos, Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, Noemi Gonzalez, Seidy Lopez, and Madison Taylor Baez starring.

Netflix released a date announcement trailer on Monday morning, offering a quick preview of the new episodes. The video’s description on YouTube reads, “You heard her sing. Now you’ll hear her voice. Part two of Selena: The Series comes to Netflix on May 4.”

If you missed the promotional video on social media this morning, you can watch the video below for an early preview of all of the new episodes and some of the songs.

photo credit: netflix

