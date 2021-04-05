ACM Awards Confirm 2021 Performers List

CBS and The Academy of Country Music announced the all-star lineup of performers hitting the stage for the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards, airing live on April 18th on CBS. The event will also stream live and on-demand on Paramount+, and the network announced over two-dozen performers headed to the event.

This year’s list includes Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Lee Brice, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton, Ryan Hurd, Jack Ingram, Alan Jackson, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Carly Pearce, Jon Randall, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, The War and Treaty, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Cece Winans, and Chris Young.

Hosted by 15-time ACM Award winner Keith Urban and New Female Artist of the Year nominee Mickey Guyton, the 56th ACM Awards honor and showcase the biggest names and emerging talent in Country Music.

According to the network, 30 performances from more than 25 artists will take place from three iconic Country Music venues. For safety, this year’s ACM event will be spread out, with acts performing from the Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, and The Bluebird Cafe. Details on the collaborations and surprises will be announced in the coming weeks.

The network added, “The health and safety of the artists, fans, industry, staff, and partners involved in the ACM Awards is the number one priority. All guidelines set forth by national, state, and local health officials will be closely followed and implemented during the production along with additional safety measures to be instated by dick clark productions and the Academy of Country Music.”

photo credit: abc

