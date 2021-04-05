‘Loki’ Series Introduces the Time Variance Authority

Disney started the week with a special look at the upcoming “LOKI” series, scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in June. Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as Loki in the project, starring alongside Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs the series, with Michael Waldron serving as head writer.

The official description reads, “Watch Loki—the imperious God of Mischief—who, after absconding with the Tesseract, is a fish-out-of-water when he lands in a world of trouble with the bureaucratic TVA (Time Variance Authority) in the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ “Loki.”

The story takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” and fans will reunite with the trickster when the all-new, original series debuts exclusively on Disney+ on June 11, 2021. Disney released the official trailer on Monday morning to get fans excited for the big premiere.

Disney teased the future of Marvel during an investor conference back in January. The company confirmed a Samuel L. Jackson project called “Secret Invasion,” as well as “Ironheart” with Dominique Thorne as a genius inventor. Disney+ is also working on “Armor Wars,” starring Don Cheadle as James Rhodes/War Machine. On the small screen, fans have “WandaVision” and “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” to stream while waiting for “Black Widow,” and “Loki,” “What If…?” and “Ms. Marvel” are on their way. The future slate also includes “Hawkeye” with Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner, and “She-Hulk” with Tatiana Maslany in the title role alongside co-stars Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth. Other shows include “Moon Knight,” a “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” and a series of original shorts, “I Am Groot,” featuring the baby tree.

photo credit: disney

