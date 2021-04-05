SAG Awards 2021: The Winners List

The Screen Actors Guild Awards went without a host this year and flew by in about an hour. Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Daniel Kaluuya, and Yuh-Jung Youn picked up awards for their individual performances in film, and Mark Ruffalo, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jason Bateman, Gillian Anderson, Jason Sudeikis, and Catherine O’Hara were awarded for their performances in television. The SAG Awards went with a pre-taped event this year because of the ongoing health crisis, and most of the awards were celebrated remotely for everyone’s safety.
The SAG Awards originated awards for the outstanding performances by a motion picture cast and by television drama and comedy ensembles, something that became popular with other award shows. This year’s big award, The Actor for a motion picture cast performance, went to “The Trial of The Chicago 7,” and The Actors for television drama and comedy ensemble performances went to “The Crown” and “Schitt’s Creek.”
The “In Memoriam” tribute this year was presented by Viola Davis and honored the union members lost since last year’s event. You can find a list of the nominees and winners from the 27th Annual SAG Awards below.
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
- Trial of the Chicago 7 (Winner)
- Da 5 Bloods
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Minari
- One Night In Miami
Best Actor in a Motion Picture
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Winner)
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Actress in a Motion Picture
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Winner)
- Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah (Winner)
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods
- Jared Leto, The Little Things
- Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
- Youn Yuh-Jung, Minari (Winner)
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Helena Zengel, News of the World
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- Wonder Woman 1984 (Winner)
- Da 5 Bloods
- Mulan
- News of the World
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Ensemble in a Drama Series
- Ozark (Winner)
- Better Call Saul
- Bridgerton
- The Crown
- Lovecraft Country
Best Actor in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman, Ozark (Winner)
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Josh O’Connor, The Crown
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Best Actress in a Drama Series
- Gillian Anderson, The Crown (Winner)
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Emma Corrin, The Crown
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Laura Linney, Ozark
Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- Schitt’s Creek (Winner)
- Dead to Me
- The Flight Attendant
- The Great
- Ted Lasso
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Winner)
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
- Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
- Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek (Winner)
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Best Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True (Winner)
- Bill Camp, The Queen’s Gambit
- Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
- Hugh Grant, The Undoing
- Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Best Actress in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit (Winner)
- Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
- Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
- Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
- Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
- The Mandalorian (Winner)
- The Boys
- Cobra Kai
- Lovecraft Country
- Westworld
