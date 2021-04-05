SAG Awards 2021: The Winners List

The Screen Actors Guild Awards went without a host this year and flew by in about an hour. Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Daniel Kaluuya, and Yuh-Jung Youn picked up awards for their individual performances in film, and Mark Ruffalo, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jason Bateman, Gillian Anderson, Jason Sudeikis, and Catherine O’Hara were awarded for their performances in television. The SAG Awards went with a pre-taped event this year because of the ongoing health crisis, and most of the awards were celebrated remotely for everyone’s safety.

The SAG Awards originated awards for the outstanding performances by a motion picture cast and by television drama and comedy ensembles, something that became popular with other award shows. This year’s big award, The Actor for a motion picture cast performance, went to “The Trial of The Chicago 7,” and The Actors for television drama and comedy ensemble performances went to “The Crown” and “Schitt’s Creek.”

The “In Memoriam” tribute this year was presented by Viola Davis and honored the union members lost since last year’s event. You can find a list of the nominees and winners from the 27th Annual SAG Awards below.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Trial of the Chicago 7 (Winner)

Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Minari

One Night In Miami

Best Actor in a Motion Picture

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Winner)

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Winner)

Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah (Winner)

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Youn Yuh-Jung, Minari (Winner)

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Wonder Woman 1984 (Winner)

Da 5 Bloods

Mulan

News of the World

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Ensemble in a Drama Series

Ozark (Winner)

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark (Winner)

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown (Winner)

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Schitt’s Creek (Winner)

Dead to Me

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Ted Lasso

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Winner)

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek (Winner)

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Best Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True (Winner)

Bill Camp, The Queen’s Gambit

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Best Actress in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit (Winner)

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

The Mandalorian (Winner)

The Boys

Cobra Kai

Lovecraft Country

Westworld

