‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Nears $300M with Record Debut

Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Godzilla vs. Kong” is currently crushing the global box office charts and inching towards a $300M worldwide gross. The film has already brought in over $137.1M in China and made $48.5M domestically over the last five days. With a $285.4M total after 12-days, Warner Bros. Pictures is setting new records as it waits to launch “Mortal Kombat” in a few weeks.

Godzilla and Kong easily opened at the top of every major market in which it has been released, including the U.S., Australia, Mexico, Russia, and the UAE. We should point out that the movie isn’t competing with any other blockbuster releases at this time, but $285M is an impressive 12-day total, with or without a health crisis.

Goldstein stated, “Moviegoers have been waiting for an event film like ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ to arrive on the big screen and the numbers don’t lie—it’s clear that wherever audiences are ready to safely return to the theater, they have, and we’re thrilled with the results. And with the film’s A Cinema Score and being Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with an audience score of 93%, we look forward to sharing the movie with even more fans as theaters continue to open up around the U.S.”

The film set several pandemic records this week, including the largest number of locations (3,064), the largest opening day at $9.6M, the largest single-day (Saturday) at $12.5M, the largest opening weekend with $32.2M, and a five-day total of $48.5 million. Internationally, the film took in $76.1M over the weekend, bringing the international total to $236.9M.

Cripps added, “It’s no surprise that these two iconic Titans would lead the charge back to theaters around the world and even exceed expectations in such a massive way. With our incredible numbers in China leading the charge, and powerful openings in such markets as Australia, Taiwan, Saudi Arabia and Mexico, we’re looking forward to a robust theatrical run for ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ across the globe.”

“The HBO Max audience has spoken very clearly and loudly: they love this film and are watching it more than once,” said Andy Forssell, Executive Vice President and General Manager, WarnerMedia Direct-to-Consumer. “Comparing audience metrics in the first four days since its release, ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ had a larger viewing audience than any other film or show on HBO Max since launch.”

“Godzilla vs. Kong” stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, with Kyle Chandler and Demián Bichir.

photo credit: warner bros pictures

