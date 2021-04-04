AMC’s Stop-Motion Series ‘Ultra City Smiths’ Expands Cast

AMC announced the first round of voice casting for its new half-hour, stop-motion, animated baby doll series, “Ultra City Smiths,” created by Steve Conrad and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios.

“We have been very grateful to partner with actors whose talents are as unique, expressive, and affecting as the world we all hope to have created in Ultra City and the stories that are found there,” Conrad said in a statement.

The show is expected to premiere on the network this summer, and will star Jimmi Simpson as Detective David Mills, Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Gail Johnson, John C. Reilly as Donovan Smith, Bebe Neuwirth as Lady Andrea The Giant, Jason Mantzoukas as Tim the TMZ reporter, Damon Herriman as Street Hustler Boy, Melissa Villaseñor as Sister Mary Margaret, Kurtwood Smith as Carpenter K. Smith, Tim Heidecker as Mayor Kevin de Maximum, Chris Conrad as Nico Onasis, and Hana Mae Lee as Christina. AMC stated that other castings would be announced at a later date.

The show’s description reads, “The Ultra City Smiths (formerly Mega City Smiths) story unfolds via the stop-motion animation of baby dolls repurposed as a grown-up cast of characters. The series hinges on an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of fictional metropolis Ultra City’s most famous magnate (Smith). Two intrepid detectives (Simpson and Randolph) follow the case, rallying to fight against their city’s dangerous corruption, at a high cost to themselves and their families, all in pursuit of a gentler place to call home.”

Conrad will serve as showrunner on the project, with Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Matthew Senreich, Eric Towner, and Chris Waters serving as executive producers alongside Jennifer Scher, Jeff Dieter, and Thomas J. Glynn.

photo credit: amc

