Disney’s ‘Black Widow’ Shares a Thrilling new Trailer

Disney dropped a new trailer for “Black Widow” over the weekend, reminding Marvel fans that the movie is finally releasing this summer. Scarlett Johansson is reprising her role as Natasha/Black Widow in the project, alongside Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina.

Cate Shortland directed “Black Widow” for Marvel, with Kevin Feige producing. The film is the first installment in the MCU’s “Phase Four” schedule, and is launching in theaters and on Disney+ in July.

The movie’s official description from Marvel reads, “In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller ‘Black Widow,’ Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. “

The video’s description on YouTube adds, “‘We have unfinished business.'” Fans can set a reminder to catch Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow” in theaters or on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 9th.

Disney teased the future of Marvel during an investor conference back in January. The company confirmed a Samuel L. Jackson project called “Secret Invasion,” as well as “Ironheart” with Dominique Thorne as a genius inventor. Disney+ is also working on “Armor Wars,” starring Don Cheadle as James Rhodes/War Machine. On the small screen, fans have “WandaVision” and “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” to stream while waiting for “Black Widow,” and “Loki,” “What If…?” and “Ms. Marvel” are on their way. The future slate also includes “Hawkeye” with Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner, and “She-Hulk” with Tatiana Maslany in the title role alongside co-stars Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth. Other shows include “Moon Knight,” a “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” and a series of original shorts, “I Am Groot,” featuring the baby tree.

In film, the MCU starts back up again with “Black Widow.” The next phase will also include “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” “Fantastic Four,” “Shang Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings,” “Eternals,” “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Black Panther 2,” “Blade,” “Captain Marvel 2,” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

