James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ Trailer Tops Records in First Week

DC Comics is celebrating the launch of “The Suicide Squad” trailer this week after the red-band trailer reached over 151.1M views. The movie set a new record for most views of a red band trailer in a week and is still going strong. In the announcement, the studio stated that the trailer trended in 40 markets on YouTube and 28 across markets on Twitter.

James Gunn wrote and directed the superhero action-adventurer, which includes an impressive DC lineup of characters. The movie features Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Joaquín Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Nathan Fillion, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Jennifer Holland, and Tinashe Kajese. Fans will also find Sylvester Stallone and Viola Davis in the movie.

The film’s official description reads, “Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.”

Gunn directs from his own screenplay, based on characters from DC. The film is produced by Charles Roven and Peter Safran, with Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo, Nikolas Korda, and Richard Suckle executive producing. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. It is set for release internationally beginning July 29, 2021, and in North America in theaters and IMAX on August 6, 2021; it will be available in the U.S. on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release.

The first “Suicide Squad” was released back in 2016, and the film was a massive success for the studio after receiving mixed reviews from both fans and critics. The DC installment went on to make over $768M worldwide.

photo credit: warner bros pictures

