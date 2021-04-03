‘Space Jam A New Legacy’ Shares an Official Trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures shared the first trailer for “Space Jam: A New Legacy” on Saturday morning. The animated-comedy is scheduled to premiere in theaters on July 16th, and will also be available to stream day-and-date on HBO Max.

The description reads, “This transformational journey is a manic mash-up of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even “King” James by playing the game their own way.”

Available in theaters and to stream on HBO Max on July 16, in the US only, for 31 days from theatrical release, at no extra cost to subscribers. Malcolm D. Lee directed the sequel, which stars James, Oscar nominee Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, newcomer Cedric Joe, Jeff Bergman, and Eric Bauza.

Lee directed the film from a screenplay by Juel Taylor & Tony Rettenmaier & Keenan Coogler & Terence Nance. The film’s producers are Ryan Coogler, LeBron James, Maverick Carter, and Duncan Henderson, and the executive producers are Sev Ohanian, Zinzi Coogler, Allison Abbate, Jesse Ehrman, Jamal Henderson, Spencer Beighley, Justin Lin, Terence Nance, and Ivan Reitman.

photo credit: warner bros pictures

