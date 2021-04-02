Apple Arcade Update adds new Categories and Classics

Apple expanded Apple Arcade with two new game categories and over 30 new titles this weekend. The popular subscription service offers players a no-ads, no in-app purchases experience, and the subscription offers access for up to six family members.

In addition to new exclusive Arcade Originals, including “NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition,” “Simon’s Cat: Story Time,” “Star Trek: Legends,” and “The Oregon Trail,” the service is introducing two new game categories, Timeless Classics, and App Store Greats. Arcade Originals are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, and Timeless Classics and App Store Greats are available on iPhone and iPad.

The Timeless Classics includes titles like “Good Sudoku by Zach Gage,” “Chess – Play & Learn,” and “Backgammon,” while App Store Greats brings some of the best award-winning games from the App Store to Apple Arcade, including “Threes!,” “Mini Metro,” and “Fruit Ninja Classic,” all ad-free and fully unlocked.

“In its inaugural year, Apple Arcade won over media critics and fans for its creativity, diverse portfolio, and commitment to players’ privacy, providing a safe gaming service to enjoy with family and friends,” said Matt Fischer, Apple’s vice president of the App Store. “Today, we’re launching our biggest expansion since the service debuted, now offering more than 180 great games that include new Arcade Originals, Timeless Classics, and App Store Greats. Whether it’s brand new games made exclusively for Arcade like ‘NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition,’ ‘Star Trek: Legends,’ and ‘The Oregon Trail,’ all-time App Store favorites like ‘Monument Valley’ and ‘Threes!,’ or traditional games like ‘Chess’ and ‘Solitaire,’ we have an incredible variety of gameplay experiences for everyone.”

The games should help you unwind over the holiday weekend, even if traveling is off the table for most of the country.

photo credit: apple

