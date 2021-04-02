‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Wraps Production at Long Last

Netflix is celebrating “The Witcher: Season 2” wrapping production. As one of the most popular shows on the streaming service, “The Witcher” also had one of the most troublesome productions. Injuries and COVID-19 cases shut down production on the series several times throughout filming, and the show’s second season has been delayed several times.

The video’s description on YouTube reads, “15 locations, 89 cast members, and 1,200 crew members later, The Witcher has officially wrapped production on Season 2! Here’s a look behind-the-scenes at some of the excitement among the cast and crew – led by showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.”

movies: Emilia Clarke’s ‘Above Suspicion’ Sets May Hybrid Release

The new season will introduce new monsters, as well as new characters. The second season is expected to add Geralt’s mentor, Vesemir, played by Kim Bodnia. Lambert, a fellow Witcher, is also joining the story and will be played by Paul Bullion. Netflix also recast the role of Eskel, with Basil Eidenbenz taking over the role for Thue Ersted Rasmussen, who had to leave the project because of rescheduling conflicts. Other casting additions include Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, and Mecia Simson as Francesca.

The series is based on the best-selling fantasy books and follows Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter who confronts his destiny.

Henry Cavill plays Geralt of Rivia in the series alongside Anya Chalotra as Yennefer and Freya Allan as Ciri. The cast also includes Jodhi May as Calanthe, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson as Eist, Adam Levy as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring as Tissaia, Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla, Therica Wilson-Read as Sabrina, Emma Appleton as Renfri, Eamon Farren as Cahir, Joey Batey as Jaskier, Lars Mikkelsen as Stregobor, Royce Pierreson as Istredd, Maciej Musiał as Sir Lazlo, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte as Dara, and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

photo credit: netflix

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter