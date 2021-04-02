‘The Girlfriend Experience’ Season 3 to Premiere in May

The hit STARZ series “The Girlfriend Experience” will start Season 3 on May 2nd. The network confirmed the premiere date with a trailer, and the series will return on all STARZ platforms at 8:00 PM ET/PT.

The show comes from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, and the series made its third season World Premiere as an Official Selection of SXSW back in March. At the time, the network released an official trailer to celebrate the show’s screening.

Written and directed by Anja Marquardt, executive produced by Philip Fleishman, and starring Julia Goldani Telles, the third season will be available on STARZ in the U.S. and Canada. The new episodes will also air day-and-date on the STARZPLAY International streaming service across Europe, Latin America, and Japan.

The description reads, “The third installment of ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ is set amidst the London tech scene and focuses on Iris (Telles), a neuroscience major. As she begins to explore the transactional world of The Girlfriend Experience, Iris quickly learns that her client sessions provide her with a compelling edge in the tech world and vice versa. She then begins to question whether her actions are driven by free will, or something else altogether, and heads down a deep path of exploration.”

Soderbergh and Fleishman executive produce the series with Jeff Cuban. Marquardt also serves as co-executive producer. The 10-episode scripted anthology series is a Transactional Pictures of NY LP production in association with Extension 765 and Magnolia Pictures.

If you missed the promotional trailer back in March you can watch the video below. The series will be back with all-new episodes in May, giving streamers something new to watch as we head into summer, which is usually dominated by reality programming.

