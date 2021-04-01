Emilia Clarke’s ‘Above Suspicion’ Sets May Hybrid Release

Lionsgate’s action bio-drama “Above Suspicion” will release in select theaters on May 14th, day-and-date with the film’s release on digital and on-demand services, as well as Blu-ray and DVD. Phillip Noyce directed the project, working from a script by Chris Gerolmo.

Emilia Clarke stars alongside Jack Huston, Sophie Lowe, Austin Hébert, Karl Glusman, Chris Mulkey, Omar Miller, Kevin Dunn, Thora Birch, and Johnny Knoxville.

The movie’s description reads, “Based on the true story of one of the most notorious crimes in FBI history, this gritty crime-thriller stars Emilia Clarke as Susan Smith, a young woman desperate to escape a seedy life of crime and drugs in a Kentucky coal-mining town. When a newly minted FBI agent named Mark Putnam recruits Susan as his informant for a high-profile case, she believes her bad luck may finally be changing. But as Susan and Putnam’s relationship deepens, so does the danger, setting them both on a collision course with deadly consequences.”

The studio released a first look trailer for “Above Suspicion” on social media on Thursday afternoon to announce the release dates. The film had a short release in Summer 2019 but was pulled from theaters and never opened domestically.

Clarke is also voicing a character in the animated comedy “The Amazing Maurice” from co-directors Toby Genkel and Florian Westermann. In the movie, Clarke voices Malicia, alongside David Thewlis, Hugh Laurie, and Hugh Bonneville. That project does not have a release date at this time.

Since we didn’t get a chance to see the film when it first released back in 2019, it’s a new release for most of the world. You can check out the trailer for a quick preview of “Above Suspicion,” and keep an eye out for it this spring.

photo credit: lionsgate

