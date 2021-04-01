Jamie Foxx’s ‘Day Shift’ Vampire Tale adds Five to Cast

Netflix added five names to the cast list of “Day Shift,” the platform’s upcoming vampire-slayer movie starring Jamie Foxx.

Dave Franco, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Steve Howey, and C.S. Lee will join Foxx in the film, which is directed by JJ Perry.

The logline reads, “Jamie Foxx stars as a hard-working blue-collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters.”

Tyler Tice wrote the original script for “Day Shift,” with current revisions by Shay Hatten. The film serves as the directorial debut for Perry, who is better known as a second unit director and stunt coordinator. His credits include “Fast & Furious 9,” “The Fate of the Furious,” “Bloodshot,” and the John Wick franchise.

Chad Stahelski, Jason Spitz, Shaun Redick, and Yvette Yates Redick produced the project, with Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner, and Peter Baxter serving as executive producers.

Netflix did not confirm a release date for “Day Shift” in the announcement, but other casting info, a release window, and a few teasers will be released after the project moves into production.

Fans of Foxx can also keep “Tyson” on their radar. The actor is taking on the role of infamous boxer Mike Tyson in a new movie, with Martin Scorsese serving as executive producer. Hulu is also releasing a limited-series on Mike Tyson called “Iron Mike,” which was picked up for eight episodes. Foxx is also rumored to appear in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the next Sony Pictures/Marvel installment, reprising his role as Electro. Sony Pictures and Marvel have not confirmed the rumor.

