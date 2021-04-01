HBO’s ‘Pray, Obey, Kill’ Docuseries to Premiere in April

HBO set the premiere date for “Pray, Obey, Kill,” a five-part documentary series from investigative journalists Anton Berg and Martin Johnson. Henrik Georgsson directed the docuseries for the network, which revisits a Swedish murder case from 2004 that gained global attention. The series will debut with two back-to-back episodes on April 12th, with a new episode airing on Mondays on HBO and HBO Max.

“To me, the case and what really happened in Knutby is all about abuse of power – something I find extremely provocative,” says Anton Berg. Martin Johnson continues, “Throughout our work with the documentary, abuse of power has become the central theme – both within the Knutby sect and in the Swedish justice system.”

The description reads, “On a cold night in January 2004, gunshots rang out across the remote Swedish village, Knutby, home to a small, tight-knit Pentecostal congregation, leaving a young woman murdered in her bed and her neighbor suffering from multiple bullet wounds. Attention soon turned towards the community – the victim’s husband, also the sect’s pastor, the victim’s 26-year-old nanny, and the sect’s leader known as ‘The Bride of Christ.’ The case gained instant international notoriety when the nanny confessed within days, claiming she was told to commit the acts of violence through a series of text messages from God. What soon emerged, however, was a tale of a scandalous love triangle and details of another suspicious death that had occurred years before. Behind it all were the mysterious actions of the sect’s leader who exerted an increasingly powerful pull over her congregation.”

The network added, “Tracing the chilling events of January 10, 2004, and the resulting police investigation, criminal trial, and its aftermath, Pray, Obey, Kill highlights Berg and Johnson’s meticulous re-examination of the case. Their investigation includes in-depth interviews with journalists and police investigators who covered the crimes, as well as former members of the Pentecostal sect, some of whom are speaking for the first time about the psychological and physical abuse they suffered.”

Warner Bros ITVP Sweden for HBO Europe produced the series with Anton Berg, Martin Johnson, Hanne Palmquist, Hanka Kastelicová, Antony Root, and Martina Iacobaeus serving as executive producers.

