Square Enix Launches ‘Outriders’ Sci-Fi RPG for PC and Consoles

Square Enix’s RPG “Outriders” launched on Thursday morning, without any notable hiccups or game-crashing bugs. The new sci-fi installment comes from People Can Fly, the developers behind “Gears of War: Judgment” and “Bulletstorm,” and fans of the genre can play the title on PlayStation 5 and 4, Xbox Series X|S and One, Steam, the Epic Games Store, GeForce NOW and Google Stadia.

“It’s incredibly exciting to finally let players explore what we have been working on for the last five years,” said Bartek Kmita, Creative Director at People Can Fly. “With Outriders, we’ve made the game we always wanted to play. It’s been an amazing journey to get here, but this is hopefully only the beginning of something great. We can’t wait to see you on Enoch!”

Console players can find the game right here on Amazon, in several editions.

The official description reads, “The last of Humanity slowly bleeds out in the trenches of the wild and unforgiving world of Enoch, and you awake as one of the last of the Outriders and an Altered, infused with incredible powers. Go on an epic journey across a hostile planet where everything has hyper-evolved to kill you. Choose from four different classes and use deep and flexible character customization to build your own playstyle, collect twisted and beautiful guns and gear, and wield destructive and dominating powers. Stay aggressive, kill to heal, and take the fight to your enemies in single-player or with up to three players in co-op, as you explore the unknown across an epic story campaign.”

“Our External Studios team has been working closely with the talented team at People Can Fly on all facets of game and franchise development for over five years” said Jon Brooke, Co-Head of Studio at Square Enix External Studios. “Our shared vision of an epic dark sci-fi adventure that’s both a deep RPG and an intense top-class shooter experience is one that breaks genre conventions and provides an all-in-the-box complete experience from day one. This is a landmark day for both teams and I am immensely proud of the work put in by everyone, but this is just our first foot forward in this universe, we have so many more stories to tell…”

gadgets: Skullcandy’s Dime True Wireless Earbuds Offer a Wire-Free Setup for $25

Fan have a chance to preview the game before buying with the “Outriders” demo, which lets you play through a significant portion of the game’s opening story. Overall, the game has been well received from players, and while it’s a little early to judge the end-game content, the sci-fi RPG lets you and two other friends share in new adventures.

.@Outriders is out now! Aggressive RPG-shooter action just got hit with an Anomaly storm of devastating powers, customizations, legendary loot, and co-op gameplay action.



Learn how to survive the harsh world of Enoch with these tried and true tips: https://t.co/CewB4fG7vT pic.twitter.com/s7z1Bq2k5Z — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) April 1, 2021

photo credit: square enix

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.