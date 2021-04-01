Randall Park to Direct Adrian Tomine’s ‘Shortcomings’

Randall Park will make his feature directorial debut on an adaptation of Adrian Tomine’s graphic novel Shortcomings. Tomine is adapting the screenplay for the project and also serves as an executive producer.

Tomine is known for his cover illustrations for The New Yorker, as well as his graphic novels. Tomine’s work includes his memoir The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist, named a New York Times Notable Book of the Year, and the 2015 graphic short story collection Killing & Dying, which serves as the basis of Jacques Audiard’s next feature, “Les Olympiades.”

tv: HBO Teases Kate Winslet’s ‘Mare of Easttown’ Mystery-Drama

The description reads, “Shortcomings follows a trio of young Bay Area urbanites––Ben Tanaka, Miko Hayashi, and Alice Kim––as they navigate a range of interpersonal relationships, traversing the country in search of the ideal connection. In cafes, bars, and bedrooms, their stories collide and intertwine with naked candor and razor-sharp humor. The groundbreaking graphic novel is considered an iconic work of contemporary Asian American fiction and stands as a poignant and hilariously irreverent examination of racial politics, sexual mores, and pop culture.”

“I am such a huge fan of Adrian’s work, and I’m very excited to team with him and Roadside Attractions on this updated, modern take of Shortcomings. In these characters, I see versions of Asian Americans in my own life – the ones I love and the ones I just kind of tolerate,” said Randall Park.

Park recently directed the series finale of “Fresh Off the Boat,” which ended its six-season run on ABC last year. Marvel fans saw Park return to the MCU as ‘Jimmy Woo’ in the hit series “WandaVision” on Disney+, and he co-wrote, produced, and starred in the hit Netflix rom-com “Always Be My Maybe.”

“Shortcomings is a book that’s very close to my heart, and I have long resisted the idea of any adaptation that didn’t feel true to the style and spirit of the material. Randall, Roadside Attractions, and Imminent Collision immediately impressed me with their passion, insight, and vision for this film. They have been invaluable partners in the process of translating Shortcomings both to the screen as well as to the current time, and I’m honored to be a part of this collaboration,” said Adrian Tomine

tv: ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4 to Premiere in April

“With his adaptation of Shortcomings, Adrian has proven himself not only a brilliant cartoonist but also a talented screenwriter. When Randall came to us with a true artist’s vision for telling this story cinematically, everything clicked into place. We are honored to work with this stellar creative team to help bring this hilariously poignant story to screen,” said Roadside SVP Jennifer Berman.

Tomine is represented by UTA. Imminent Collision is represented by UTA and Myman Greenspan. Park is additionally managed by Artists First. Roadside Attractions is represented by Sheppard Mullin.

Producing for Roadside Attractions are Co-Presidents Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff, Senior Vice President Jennifer Berman, and Creative Executive Ryan Paine, who brought the project into the company. Hieu Ho, Michael Golamco, and Randall Park will produce for Imminent Collision.

photo credit: nbc

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter