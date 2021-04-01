‘CSI’ Sequel ‘CSI Vegas’ Ordered to Series at CBS

CBS announced a series order for “CSI: VEGAS,” a sequel to “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” The network also confirmed that original “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” stars William Petersen and Jorja Fox will reprise their roles as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle, respectively, in the sequel.

The description reads, “CSI: VEGAS opens a brand new chapter in Las Vegas, the city where it all began. Facing an existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab, a brilliant new team of forensic investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.”

“Twenty-one years ago, we launched ‘CSI’ and watched in awe as this new cinematic series launched an entire genre and became a groundbreaking juggernaut that still has global resonance today,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “We are thrilled to welcome the next generation of forensic criminalists to the ‘CSI’ brand and unite them with the legendary characters from the past who we still love, including the extraordinary Billy Petersen and Jorja Fox. Crimefighting technology has advanced dramatically over the last several years, and combined with classic ‘CSI’ storytelling, we can’t wait to watch this new ‘CSI’ team do what they do best: follow the evidence.”

“I’m excited to be bringing back the ‘CSI’ franchise to all our fans who have been so loyal to us for all these years,” said Jerry Bruckheimer. “And to be back in Las Vegas where it all started over 20 years ago makes it even more special. We’ve enjoyed working on this project with CBS and look forward to welcoming back Billy, Jorja, and Wallace as they join a new group of talented actors in CSI: VEGAS.”

Jason Tracey will serve as executive producer and showrunner on “CSI: Vegas,” and Uta Briesewitz will direct the first episode and serve as executive producer (initial episode only). Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Anthony Zuiker, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, Craig O’Neill, William Petersen, and Cindy Chvatal also serve as executive producers.

CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television produce the show, which will star Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez, and Mandeep Dhillon. Original CSI star Wallace Langham will also return to the series as David Hodges.

Anthony Zuiker created the original “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” which premiered back in October 2000 and aired for 15 seasons. The show picked up six Emmy Awards and 39 Emmy nominations. The drama originally starred William Petersen, Marg Helgenberger, Gary Dourdan, George Eads, Jorja Fox, and Paul Guilfoyle. The franchise also included “CSI: Miami” (2002-2012), “CSI: New York” (2004-2013), and “CSI: Cyber” (2014-2016).

According to CBS, “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” was the most-watched drama series in the world for seven years between 2006 and 2016, AND “CSI” was one of the most-watched drama series franchises globally in the past 20 years.

photo credit: cbs

