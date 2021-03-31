Colin Firth to Play Michael Peterson in ‘The Staircase’ for HBO Max

HBO Max announced “The Staircase,” an eight-episode limited series starring Academy and BAFTA Award-Winner Colin Firth as American novelist Michael Peterson.

Antonio Campos is directing six of the eight episodes of the series, and the project is an adaptation of the true-crime docuseries “The Staircase” and various books and reports on the case. The new series explores the life of Michael Peterson, his sprawling North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson.

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max, said in a statement, “It is a thrill to collaborate with Antonio Campos, Maggie Cohn, and Annapurna Television for the exploration of this true-life story that’s rife with dramatic revelations. With the enormously talented Colin Firth at the center of this adaptation, the story of The Staircase will continue to captivate audiences with every bizarre twist and turn.”

Antonio Campos added, “This has been a project I have been working on in one way or another since 2008. It’s been a long and winding road, but well worth the wait to be able to find partners like HBO Max, Annapurna, co-showrunner Maggie Cohn, and the incredible Colin Firth to dramatize such a complex true-life story.”

“The Staircase” is written and executive produced by showrunners Antonio Campos and Maggie Cohn. Firth is represented by Independent Talent (UK) and CAA (US). Campos is represented by WME, Management 360, and Nelson Davis. Cohn is represented by Management 360 and CAA.

photo credit: stxfilms

