New Series ‘Cruel Summer’ Leads Freeform’s April Slate

Freeform’s April schedule will introduce the new drama “Cruel Summer” while adding new episodes of current favorites. The network is also hosting a marathon of films leading up to the Academy Awards at the end of the month, giving people plenty to stream over the next few weeks.

The third season of “Good Trouble” will continue in April, with new episodes dropping weekly until April 21st when the network airs the Spring Finale. The popular YA drama “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” will start the show’s second season with a two-episode premiere on April 8th.

The big premiere to watch in April is “Cruel Summer,” which is also hosting a special two-episode premiere. Fans can catch the first two episodes on April 20th, called ‘Happy Birthday Jeanette Turner‘ and ‘A Smashing Good Time.’ The cast includes Chiara Aurelia, Harley Quinn Smith, Brooklyn Sudano, Olivia Holt, Allius Barnes, Michael Landes, Blake Lee, and Froy Gutierrez.

If you missed the show’s promotional videos over the winter, the official description reads, “The unconventional drama takes place over three summers in the 90s when a beautiful and popular teen goes missing, and a seemingly unrelated girl transforms from a sweet and awkward outlier to the most popular girl in town, eventually becoming the most despised person in America. Each episode is told from alternating POVs.”

The network will also piggyback off ABC’s Oscar telecast, hosting an Oscar Funday Movie Weekend from April 24th through April 25th. Freeform will play all-day blocks of fan-favorites from PIXAR and Disney, as well as the beloved “Shrek” franchise. The 93rd Oscars will air on Sunday, April 25, 2021, live on ABC.

