HBO Teases Kate Winslet’s ‘Mare of Easttown’ Mystery-Drama

HBO subscribers can stream “Mare of Easttown” on April 18th, and the network released a first look trailer ahead of the show’s premiere. The romance-drama, starring Academy Award, Emmy, and Golden Globe winner Kate Winslet, was directed by Craig Zobel.

Brad Ingelsby created the seven-part limited series, which is focused on family and community, and it will launch on HBO and HBO Max. Ingelsby returned to his home state of Pennsylvania to write the series, which the network describes as “an exploration into the dark side of a close community and an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present.”

Winslet stars as Mare Sheehan in the series, a small-town Pennsylvania detective investigating a local murder.

The cast also includes Julianne Nicholson, three-time Emmy-winner Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, Guy Pearce, Cailee Spaeny, David Denman, John Douglas Thompson, Patrick Murney, James McArdle, Sosie Bacon, Joe Tippett, and Neal Huff. The limited series also features Kate Arrington, Ruby Cruz, Eisa Davis, Enid Graham, Justin Hurtt-Dunkley, Izzy King, Mackenzie Lansing, Cameron Mann, Kiah McKirnan, Jack Mulhern, Anthony Norman, Drew Scheid, and Madeleine Weinstein.

The series is an HBO co-production with wiip; Brad Ingelsby serves as creator, writer, showrunner, and executive producer, with Craig Zobel serving as director and executive producer. Paul Lee, Mark Roybal, Kate Winslet, Gavin O’Connor, and Gordon Gray also serve as executive producers on the project.

Winslet is also starring in the upcoming “Avatar” sequel from writer and director James Cameron. That project also includes Zoe Saldana, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, Sigourney Weaver, Michelle Yeoh, Stephen Lang, Sam Worthington, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, and Edie Falco.

