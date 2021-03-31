‘Spirit Untamed’ Sets Sites on June Release in Theaters

The animated family-adventure “Spirit Untamed” will ride into theaters on June 4th. The film is the next chapter in the popular franchise from DreamWorks Animation, and the all-star cast includes Isabela Merced, Julianne Moore, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marsai Martin, Mckenna Grace, Walton Goggins, Andre Braugher, and Eiza González.

The film is the next installment in the “Spirit” franchise, which began with the 2002 Oscar-nominated film “Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron,” which launched an Emmy-winning TV series. The “Stallion of Cimarron” brought in over $17M on opening weekend and over $122M worldwide for the studio. The movie featured Matt Damon, James Cromwell, Daniel Studi, and Chopper Bernet.

Elaine Bogan directed “Spirit Untamed,” which is produced by Karen Foster. The film’s co-director is Ennio Torresan, and the film’s score is by composer Amie Doherty.

The description reads, “Lucky Prescott never really knew her late mother, Milagro Navarro, a fearless horse-riding stunt performer from Miradero, a small town on the edge of the wide-open frontier. Like her mother, Lucky isn’t exactly a fan of rules and restrictions, which has caused her Aunt Cora no small amount of worry. Lucky has grown up in an East Coast city under Cora’s watchful eye, but when Lucky presses her own luck with one too many risky escapades, Cora picks up stakes and moves them both back with Lucky’s father, Jim, in Miradero.”

tv: Ariana Grande Joins ‘The Voice,’ Replacing Nick Jonas

The studio added, “When a heartless horse wrangler and his team plan to capture Spirit and his herd and auction them off to a life of captivity and hard labor, Lucky enlists her new friends and bravely embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to rescue the horse who has given her freedom and a sense of purpose, and has helped Lucky discover a connection to her mother’s legacy and to her Mexican heritage that she never expected.”

photo credit: dreamworks animation

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter