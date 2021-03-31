2022 Grammy Awards to air in January

CBS Television Network and The Recording Academy announced the air date for the 2022 Grammy Awards. Next year will be the 64th Annual Grammy Awards and they will air on Monday, January 31st, on CBS, returning to the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. The event will air live on the network, as well as live and on-demand on Paramount+.

The network added, “The GRAMMY Awards are the only peer-selected music accolade and are voted on by the Recording Academy’s voting membership body of music makers, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers, and engineers.”

The 2021 Grammys aired on March 13th, delayed because of the ongoing health crisis. The big nominees this year were Beyoncé, with nine nominations, followed by Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, and Roddy Ricch, with six nominations each.

Cardi B, BTS, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Miranda Lambert, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles, and Taylor Swift performed during the event, with Billie Eilish winning Record of the Year for ‘Everything I Wanted.’ Album of the Year went to Taylor Swift, who became the first woman to win the award three times. Megan Thee Stallion won the Best New Artist award, and Harry Styles’ ‘Watermelon Sugar’ won Best Pop Solo Performance.

You can find all the nominees and winners from the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards right here if you need a quick recap.

CBS did not announce a host for the 2022 event at this time, but more information, performers, presenters, and nominees will be announced ahead of next year’s show.

The next big award show is the 2021 Academy Awards, slated to premiere on ABC on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

