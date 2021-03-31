Taylour Paige and Riley Keough’s ‘ZOLA’ From A24 Sets Summer Release

A24 released a first look trailer for “ZOLA,” the studio’s upcoming drama currently slated for summer 2021. Janicza Bravo directed the movie, starring Taylour Paige, Riley Keough, Nicholas Braun, and Colman Domingo.

tv: ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4 to Premiere in April

The film’s official description reads, “Zola (Taylour Paige), a Detroit waitress, strikes up a new friendship with a customer, Stefani (Riley Keough), who seduces her to join a weekend of dancing and partying in Florida. What at first seems like a glamorous trip full of “hoeism” rapidly transforms into a 48-hour journey involving a nameless pimp, an idiot boyfriend, some Tampa gangsters and other unexpected adventures in this wild, see-it-to-believe-it tale.”

Janicza Bravo and Jeremy O. Harris wrote the script, and the movie is hitting theaters this summer. The studio will announce a firm release date over the next few weeks.

Paige was recently featured in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” which was nominated for five Academy Awards this year. She’s also expected to appear in the comedy “Sharp Stick,” from writer and director Lena Dunham, alongside Jennifer Jason Leigh, Jon Bernthal, and Scott Speedman.

Fans of Riley Keough can keep the drama-thriller “The Guilty” on their radar. Keogh is starring in the film alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, Ethan Hawke, Paul Dano, Bill Burr, Peter Sarsgaard, and Edi Patterson. Keough is also starring in “Daisy Jones & The Six,” a musical-drama mini-series with Sebastian Chacon, Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Suki Waterhouse, and Nabiyah Be.

A24 released the “ZOLA” trailer on social media on Wednesday morning to get moviegoers excited for the premiere. The movie is based on the #TheStory by A’Ziah “Zola” King. You can watch the promotional trailer below to get a quick preview of the adaptation and cast, but will have to wait a little longer to get a release date to circle.

photo credit: a24

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter