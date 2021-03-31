‘Mortal Kombat’ Release Pushed Back Another Week

Warner Bros. Pictures moved the release date of “Mortal Kombat” back a week, giving “Godzilla vs. Kong” an extra weekend at the domestic box office. The movie, which is a reboot of the franchise based on the popular video games, was initially slated to premiere on April 16th but will now release on April 23rd. The film is still part of the studio’s hybrid release schedule and will premiere day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max.

“Godzilla vs. Kong” stomps into theaters this week and has already brought in over $120M overseas. With “Mortal Kombat” delayed a week, the monsters have more time to attract moviegoers without the studio competing against itself. The monster battle is expected to be the largest domestic opening since the start of the pandemic, and Godzilla and Kong have already set record numbers for IMAX overseas.

Simon McQuoid directed “Mortal Kombat,” and the cast includes Lewis Tan as Cole Young; Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade; Josh Lawson as Kano; Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden; Mehcad Brooks as Jackson “Jax” Bridges; Ludi Lin as Liu Kang; with Chin Han as Shang Tsung; Joe Taslim as Bi-Han and Sub-Zero; and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion. Also featured are Max Huang as Kung Lao; Sisi Stringer as Mileena; Matilda Kimber as Emily Young; and Laura Brent as Allison Young.

The film’s official description reads, “MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao, and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high-stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family but to stop Outworld once and for all?”

McQuoid directed the movie working from a screenplay by Greg Russo and Dave Callaham, from a story by Oren Uziel and Russo. Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Victoria Palmeri, Michael Clear, Jeremy Stein, and Larry Kasanoff served as executive producers.

The first “Mortal Kombat” movie launched into theaters at the top of the box office, bringing in over $23M on its opening weekend before grossing over $122M worldwide. Paul W.S. Anderson directed the sequel in 1997, and that film also won its opening weekend with a $16.7M debut before grossing over $51M globally.

photo credit: warner bros pictures

