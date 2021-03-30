‘Young Sheldon’ Renewed for Three Seasons at CBS

CBS seems happy with “Young Sheldon” and renewed the popular series for another three seasons, starting with the 2021-2022 broadcast season.

“Under Chuck Lorre’s and Steve Molaro’s deft leadership, this superb cast and gifted writers have truly brought these wonderful characters to life,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “Young Sheldon dominates the broadcast comedy landscape by over +2.5 million viewers and is the lynchpin of CBS’ top-rated Thursday comedy lineup. The humor, warmth and heart exuded by the Cooper family is an undeniable hook for the millions of fans who tune in each week. We’re excited to see what the next three seasons have in store for a slightly older Sheldon and all the Coopers.”

The CBS original series premiered back in September 2017, and “Young Sheldon” is television’s most-watched comedy. The series averages over 9.6M viewers each week and stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Annie Potts.

Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Jim Parsons, and Todd Spiewak are the executive producers for Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The network’s official description reads, “For young Sheldon Cooper, it isn’t easy growing up in East Texas. Being a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science isn’t always helpful in a land where church and football are king. And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naïve Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him.”

The network added, “His father, George, is struggling to find his way as a high school football coach and as father to a boy he doesn’t understand. Sheldon’s mother, Mary, fiercely protects and nurtures her son in a town where he just doesn’t fit in. Sheldon’s older brother, Georgie, does the best he can in high school, but it’s tough to be cool when you’re in the same classes with your odd younger brother. Sheldon’s twin sister, Missy, sometimes resents all the attention Sheldon gets, but also remains the one person who can reliably tell Sheldon the truth. Finally, there’s Sheldon’s beloved Meemaw, his foul-mouthed, hard-drinking Texas grandmother who is very supportive of her grandson and his unique gifts.”

