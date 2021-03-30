Skullcandy’s Dime True Wireless Earbuds Offer a Wire-Free Setup for $25

Skullcandy’s new Dime True Wireless Earbuds will ship for $25, giving people a low-cost option when switching to true wireless. The new device offers 12 hours of battery life and feature automatic turn-on and sync, as well as touch-enabled media controls to take calls, change tracks, adjust volume, and activate native voice assistants like Google and Siri.

“Despite being the fastest-growing segment in stereo headphones, true wireless earbuds still account for less than half of the market,” said Jeff Hutchings, Skullcandy Chief Product Officer, referring to 2020 NPD Unit Share data. “Our all-new Dime True Wireless Earbuds are intent on changing that. Offering stellar sound and unmatched simplicity at a price that makes it possible to throw a pair in every bag, Dime breaks down all barriers formerly associated with true wireless.”

culture: Cara Delevingne and Puma Launch Eco-Conscious Yoga Collection ‘Exhale’

The company explained that the 12 hours of battery life breaks down to 3.5 hours of battery life in the earbuds, with an additional 8.5 hours in the charging case. The earbuds connect with Bluetooth 5.0, and you can use either bud solo without losing the ability to take calls. The device is also IPX4 Sweat and Water Resistance rated, but is equipped with Micro-USB charging and not USB-C if that matters to you.

The Dime True Wireless Earbuds ship in four colorways, including Dark Blue/Green, Light Grey/Blue, Dark Grey, and True Black. You can compare models right here on Amazon.

The company also added, “Dime was built to keep up with an active lifestyle and is backed by Skullcandy’s Fearless Use Promise. If a user happens to lose or break any of the components, they can purchase buds and cases separately from Skullcandy to replace with ease.”

photo credit: skullcandy

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.