‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4 to Premiere in April

The Emmy-winning series “The Handmaid’s Tale” dropped a Season 4 trailer ahead of the show’s April premiere on Hulu. The popular drama is returning with all-new episodes on April 28th, and fans can preview the new storylines in the official trailer. The series stars Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, and Sam Jaeger.

Hulu added, “The cultural phenomenon picks up where we left off, with June’s fight for freedom against Gilead. But the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges, and her desire for justice and revenge threaten to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.”

movies: Kristen Stewart’s ‘Spencer’ adds Jack Farthing as Prince Charles

The series is adapted from the classic novel by Margaret Atwood. The show’s official description reads, “The Handmaid’s Tale is the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly the United States. Offred (Elizabeth Moss), one of the few fertile women known as Handmaids in the oppressive Republic of Gilead, struggles to survive as a reproductive surrogate for a powerful Commander and his resentful wife.”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 4 will be executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Sheila Hockin, Kira Snyder, and Yahlin Chang. The series is produced by MGM Television and internationally distributed by MGM.

Fans of Elisabeth Moss can also keep an eye out for “The French Dispatch,” Wes Anderson’s long-delayed next release. Moss stars in the film alongside Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Willem Dafoe, Tilda Swinton, Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody, Edward Norton, Owen Wilson, Bill Murray, and Léa Seydoux.

photo credit: hulu

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter