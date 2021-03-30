Ariana Grande Joins ‘The Voice,’ Replacing Nick Jonas

Grammy Award winner Ariana Grande is joining “The Voice” as a coach in the upcoming Fall 2021 season. Grande is replacing Nick Jonas on the show and will join Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and host Carson Daly.

Grande’s most recent album, “Positions,” recently broke the record for most songs to debut at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and Grande remains as the most-streamed female artist of the past decade on Spotify. Grande delivered five platinum-selling albums and surpassed 35B streams on the platform, and recently won a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Rain on Me” with Lady Gaga.

Season 20 of “The Voice,” with current coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend, and Blake Shelton, continues on April 5th and April 12th on NBC. The series is the top alternative series among total viewers, and the show ranks among the top 5 most-watched alternative series for each of its 11 broadcast seasons on the air.

“As an undeniable force in pop music, Ariana’s inimitable success in the music industry is extraordinary,” said Jenny Groom, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We were thrilled to learn that she is a true fan of ‘The Voice’ and know that this enthusiasm will add to her impact as a dynamic coach. Ariana is a visionary with over a decade of experience in the music industry. Her unmatched vocal skills, creativity, and unique expertise on all facets of the industry will make her an invaluable coach to the next generation of artists.”

Grande added, “I’m so honored and excited to join ‘The Voice’ family! I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time. I can’t wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists, and help to take their craft to the next level.”

Ariana Grande was the first artist to hold the top three Billboard Hot 100 spots since the Beatles in 1964 with her hits “7 Rings,” “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored,” and “Thank U, Next.” In 2020, she became the first and only artist to have five singles debut at #1 in the chart’s history.

