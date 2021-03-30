‘Star Wars The Bad Batch’ Sets 70-Minute Premiere

Disney started teasing the new spinoff series “The Bad Batch,” which was introduced in the final season of the hit animated series “The Clone Wars.” The original animated series is launching exclusively on Disney+ and makes its debut on Tuesday, May 4th, with a special 70-minute premiere, followed by new episodes every Friday starting on May 7th.

The show’s official description adds, “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.”

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” is executive produced by Dave Filoni, Athena Portillo, Brad Rau, and Jennifer Corbett, with Carrie Beck as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes as producer. Rau is also serving as supervising director, with Corbett as head writer.

The Star Wars franchise made headlines this weekend when Disney+ confirmed the cast of the live-action “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series starring Ewan McGregor.

Deborah Chow, director of two episodes of “The Mandalorian,” will direct the new live-action series for Disney+. The show will also mark the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. The supporting cast includes Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Disney also shared an official trailer for the series. Fans of the franchise can get a look at the familiar art-style and setting ahead of the show’s official premiere on Star Wars Day later this spring.

