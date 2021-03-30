‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 to Premiere in June

Adult Swim confirmed the premiere date for “Rick and Morty” Season 5 on Tuesday. The Emmy Award-winning hit series will return with all-new episodes, globally, on June 20th at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT. The network is also calling declaring it Rick and Morty Day in celebration of the event.

Rick and Morty stars Justin Roiland, Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell, and Spencer Grammer. The series is created by Dan Harmon and Roiland, who also serve as executive producers.

The network added, “Rick and Morty fans – from around the world – can get a megadose of access and content of all things Rick and Morty during RICK AND MORTY DAY, an out of this world celebration with sneak peeks, behind the scenes footage and special surprises across TV, digital and social, kicking off the global premieres of the new season.”

Rick and Morty is the award-winning half-hour animated hit comedy series on Adult Swim that follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Rick Sanchez is living with his daughter Beth’s family and constantly bringing her, his son-in-law Jerry, granddaughter Summer, and grandson Morty into intergalactic escapades.

Fans of the series can prep for the new season by watching Season 1-5 on HBO Max. Adult Swim released the trailer on social media on Tuesday morning to get fans excited for “Rick and Morty” day, and the video’s description on YouTube adds, “Now you can start asking us about season 6. Rick and Morty return for season 5 on Sunday, June 20 at 11 pm ET/PT on Adult Swim.”

Justin Roiland’s “Solar Opposites” animated series returned with all-new episodes on HULU this month, if you need a series to hold you over until the “Rick and Morty” premiere this summer.

photo credit: adult swim

