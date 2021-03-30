‘Spiral’ Trailer adds Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson to the ‘Saw’ Franchise

Horror-thriller fans can watch the official trailer for “Spiral,” the next installment in the “SAW” franchise releasing in theaters on May 14th. The thriller features an all-star cast, including Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, and Samuel L. Jackson.

The film is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman and written by Josh Stolberg & Pete Goldfinger. “Spiral” was produced by Oren Koules and Mark Burg, with Daniel Jason Heffner, Chris Rock, James Wan, Leigh Whannell, Stacey Testro, Jason Constantine, Greg Hoffman, and Kevin Greutert serving as executive producers.

The movie’s description adds, “A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw. Working in the shadow of his father, an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.”

“Spiral” is part of the “Saw” franchise, which started in 2004. The original film made almost $104M worldwide, and the sequel, “Saw II,” made over $147M globally. “Saw III” hit theaters in 2006 and grossed over $164M, and “Saw IV” released a year later and brought in $139M.

The franchise continued with “Saw V” and the worldwide total dropped to $113.8M in 2008. “Saw VI” only made $68M in 2009 and Lionsgate dropped the numbers in the title moving forward. “Saw: The Final Chapter” hit theaters in 2010 and made $136M globally. After a seven-year absence, “Jigsaw” released in 2017, and that movie made $103M worldwide.

photo credit: lionsgate

