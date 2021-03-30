‘Shadow and Bone’ Shares a Preview of the Fantasy Series Ahead of the April Premiere

“Shadow and Bone” fans got a full-length trailer for the upcoming Netflix series on Tuesday morning. The supernatural fantasy series is an adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s NYT and USA Today bestselling Grishaverse books, scheduled to premiere on April 23rd.

Eric Heisserer serves as showrunner on the “Shadow and Bone” series, which brings together the stories and characters of both Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows, two overlapping series that take place in Bardugo’s Grishaverse.

Netflix’s official description reads, “In a world cleaved in two by a massive barrier of perpetual darkness, where unnatural creatures feast on human flesh, a young soldier uncovers a power that might finally unite her country. But as she struggles to hone her power, dangerous forces plot against her. Thugs, thieves, assassins, and saints are at war now, and it will take more than magic to survive.”

The original novels sold over 2.5M copies in the English language alone, and Bardugo’s Grishaverse books have been translated into 38 languages around the world. The latest installment is titled King of Scars.

The Netflix original series reunites Heisserer with 21 Laps, who produced his Oscar-nominated film “Arrival.” Pouya Shahbazian also serves as an executive producer on the project.

Fans can watch the official trailer below for a quick preview of the adaptation, which is set to kick-off Netflix’s April slate of new series and movies.

photo credit: netflix

