Disney+ and ESPN+ Content Joins Comcast Xfinity Platforms

Disney and Comcast have reached an agreement to launch Disney+ and ESPN+ on Xfinity. The integration allows X1 and Flex customers to access the Disney+ library of movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with content from ESPN+.

The Disney+ integration comes at a time when Marvel Studios is offering new episodes of “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” alongside “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers,” “Big Shot,” and “Secrets of the Whales.”

ESPN+ is now available to Flex customers via the ESPN app, with plans to launch on X1 in the coming weeks. ESPN+ programming includes over 10,000 live sports events, including exclusive UFC events, MLB games, Golf (coverage from PGA Tour, The Masters, and PGA Championship), international and domestic soccer (including the FA Cup, Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, and Copa Del Rey), college sports from 20 conferences, boxing and more. Subscribers can also watch ESPN+ Originals and signature studio shows like “Stephen A’s World,” “SportsNation,” and “Peyton’s Places” – plus exclusive access to ESPN’s “30 for 30” documentary films and more.

X1 and Flex customers can access Disney+ or ESPN+ by saying “Disney+” or “ESPN+” into the Xfinity Voice Remote or by saying the name of a desired title from one of the streaming services (like, “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” or “Stephen A’s World”). Xfinity customers will also be able to find the Disney+ and ESPN+ content libraries integrated throughout their user experience, including in collections such as “TV,” Movies,” “Sports,” and more.

“With the launch of Disney+ and ESPN+, our X1 and Flex customers will now be able to enjoy all the best entertainment from today’s most popular streaming services on one device that makes it easy for them to find their favorite programming or discover something new,” said Rebecca Heap, Senior Vice President, Video and Entertainment, Comcast Cable.

“The launch of Disney+ and ESPN+ on Comcast’s Xfinity platforms comes at an opportune time with the new Disney+ Original series from Marvel Studios ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ in full swing, the return of Coach Gordon Bombay in a new series ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers,’ and “Secrets of the Whales” from National Geographic premiering on Earth Day. It will be a big April on ESPN+ too with UFC 261, the start of MLB and MLS seasons, The Masters, and more,” said Michael Paull, President, Disney+ and ESPN+.

Disney+ and ESPN+ join a growing collection of streaming services available over the Internet on X1 and Flex, including Peacock, Hulu, Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube, Vudu, and Pandora, amongst many more.

photo credit: disney

